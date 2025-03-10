Ankr Price Hits $0.0174 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $173.76 million and $18.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00003894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01748453 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $16,891,628.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

