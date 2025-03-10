iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 104990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,298,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 222,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

