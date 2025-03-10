Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,371,000 after purchasing an additional 332,590 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.9% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 584.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 523.1% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 478.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $126.81 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,189 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

