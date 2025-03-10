Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

