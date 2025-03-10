iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $62.57, with a volume of 228264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

