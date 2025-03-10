Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,075 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $774,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $578.51 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $599.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.