The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kroger by 1,628.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kroger Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $66.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $67.57.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.
Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,366.08. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $1,167,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,361.80. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,559 shares of company stock worth $10,587,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
