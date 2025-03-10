Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 17112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Get Repay alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repay

Repay Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Repay

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $562.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 71.7% in the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 281,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 117,573 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 216.7% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 323,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 221,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Repay by 2,382.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.