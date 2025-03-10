Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Cut by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 961,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115,651 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $182,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 239.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $188.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.00. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.28.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

