Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 27,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

