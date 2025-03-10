iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 231.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $315.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

