Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,226.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 967.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

PGF opened at $14.60 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

