Investors Research Corp Has $750,000 Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $3,731,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $2,680,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

