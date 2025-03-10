Amundi Buys 117,304 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Amundi boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,304 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $194,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

