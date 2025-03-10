AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 6,983 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 164.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $12,506,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.6 %

TOL opened at $109.40 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.11.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

