American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

American International Group stock opened at $81.58 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.