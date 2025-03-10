Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,265,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 503,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,127,000 after purchasing an additional 325,623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $221.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.69. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.98 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

