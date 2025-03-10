Taika Capital LP Takes $2.67 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Carvana accounts for 2.0% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana
In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,961,222.75. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,629 shares of company stock worth $30,866,419. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Carvana
Carvana Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CVNA opened at $188.19 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 3.56.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.