Investors Research Corp Has $973,000 Stock Position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $730,000.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXN opened at $61.52 on Monday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

