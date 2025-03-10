Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.25. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

