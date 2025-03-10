CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 122,049 Shares

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 122,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,354.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,069,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,367,051.68. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 301.30 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 640.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 103.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

