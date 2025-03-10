Atria Investments Inc Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $206.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.91 and a 200-day moving average of $223.09. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

