Assetmark Inc. Sells 853 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $215.28 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,150,747.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $32,141,829.62. This trade represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $142,891.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,818,277.61. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $4,678,770. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

