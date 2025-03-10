Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Director Buys $3,418,590.12 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,141,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,582,722.74. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 341,742 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $10,470,974.88.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ JANX opened at $30.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 3.23. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JANX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,112,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,475,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

