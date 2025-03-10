Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,115,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53,319 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

