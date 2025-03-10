Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,862 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.14 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

