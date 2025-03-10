Assetmark Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 92,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 21,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of ILDR stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.18.

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

