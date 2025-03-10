George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells C$13,275,441.29 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 57,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.03, for a total value of C$13,275,441.29.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$238.05 on Monday. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$174.30 and a 1 year high of C$239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$224.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.42.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

