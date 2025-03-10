CyberConnect Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $47.72 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,145.20 or 0.99814303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81,916.87 or 0.98339715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,974,767 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 37,974,767 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 1.20490177 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $10,231,569.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

