Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Boosted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 2.3% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

