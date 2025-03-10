Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,474 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $96,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

URI stock opened at $628.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.27 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

