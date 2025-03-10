Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Announces Earnings Results

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $183.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.60. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insider Activity

About Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,034 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,060.76. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

