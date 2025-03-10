Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $409.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.36.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
