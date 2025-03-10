Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,563 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

