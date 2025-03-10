Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Raised by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $149.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.15.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

