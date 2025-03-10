Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

NYSE EMR traded down $6.89 on Monday, hitting $111.73. 5,154,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

