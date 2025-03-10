Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

GBDC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,724. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after acquiring an additional 648,855 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 45.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,787 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

