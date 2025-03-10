Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 424,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 88,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Transition Metals Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73.
Transition Metals Company Profile
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
