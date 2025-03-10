Insider Selling: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Perrigo Price Performance
NYSE PRGO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,457. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Perrigo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perrigo
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.