Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading 50% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) were up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 716,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 213,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$976,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

