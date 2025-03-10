Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MOH stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.40. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

