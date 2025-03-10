Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Illumina also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50 EPS.
Illumina Stock Performance
ILMN stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.97. 2,988,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
