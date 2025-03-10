Krista Davis Sells 1,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,711.50. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Krista Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.81. 254,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 213,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

