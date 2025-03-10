Nosana (NOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $921,915.34

Nosana (NOS) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Nosana token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nosana has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. Nosana has a market capitalization of $76.60 million and approximately $921,915.34 worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana was first traded on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,737,617 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.86870406 USD and is down -12.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $798,369.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nosana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nosana using one of the exchanges listed above.

