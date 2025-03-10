Sanctum Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.67 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a market capitalization of $86.67 million and $772,842.33 worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $156.32 or 0.00197047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 554,486 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 554,521.27530662. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 166.35502383 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $771,610.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

