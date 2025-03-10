Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

DEA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.73. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Easterly Government Properties

In other news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,835.89. This trade represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.