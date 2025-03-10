Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $559.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.42 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

