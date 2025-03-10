CEEK VR Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $13.29 million and $1.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.01689874 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,296,204.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.