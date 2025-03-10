G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

