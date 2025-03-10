Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $78.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

