Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH opened at $78.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.